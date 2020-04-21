|
Jennifer Ann McCullough Huff
Fletcher, NC - Jennifer Ann McCullough Huff, 47 of Fletcher, NC passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, April 15.
Born in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the youngest daughter of Thomas McCullough and Beatrice M. McCullough (nee Lucas), who she deeply loved.
Jennifer lived in Louisville before moving to Fletcher, NC in 2007. She was a graduate of Central High School. Her proudest life accomplishment was receiving her Bachelor's degree in Social work from Mars Hill College and was continuing her education at Cappella University pursuing her Masters.
Jenn was a woman of the Christian faith and known for her infectious smile, empathy and compassion. She was also a member of the Hydrocephalus Foundation, the National Association of Social Workers, and the NRA.
Jennifer was an advocate for sexual assault survivors, raising money to pay for rape kit testing in NC. She was a diehard Redskins and Kentucky fan, adored her fur babies, and an avid collector of Cherished Teddies Teddy Bears.
She was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents, and aunts and uncles.
Jennifer is survived by a sister, Madison-Delaney Steele, of Louisville, KY, along with aunts, uncles, cousins, who she loved dearly, and her best friend and soul sister, Heidi Walker Sermersheim. She as a sweet soul who will forever be missed by everyone she touched.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to Jennifer's advocacy program for victims of sexual violence can be made via https://www.tmcfunding.com/funds/in-memory-of-jenni fer-huff/4515/.
Schuler Funeral Home in Hendersonville, NC is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020