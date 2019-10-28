|
Jennifer Anne Osborne (Adams)
Louisville - born October 7th, 1967 in Louisville, KY passed away on October 24, 2019. Jenny was the beloved daughter of Marcia Shaw Adams and Wesley Price Adams (died May 3, 2010). She was married to Marcus Osborne and always said she had found in him her best friend. Jenny has two amazing, loving children, Ruby Joan Osborne and Roxy Alice Osborne. She delighted in her girls and loved them fiercely with heart and soul. She always saw in them beauty, independence and brilliance.
Jenny was the youngest sister to Dinny Kelley (Robert Shober), Cathy Adams (Robert Rulison) and Wesley Adams (Dru), She was the cherished, zany "Auntie Po" to nieces and nephews—Patrick Kelley (Stephanie), Ian Kelley (Savannah and Dash), Haleigh Adams, Emma Rulison (Eric Waldron), Quinn Rulison, Cooper Adams, Morgan "Munch" Adams, Carson Ann Adams and Price Adams.
Jenny was a gifted educator and entrepreneur and founded The Academy of Louisville in 2005. Jenny's singular vision was to bring innovative, individualized education to children and The Academy is testament to her love of this quest.
Jenny was happiest with her family and when enjoying the beauty of the natural world. She had a keen eye for fashion, art and architecture and was fierce about politics, social justice and the causes she held dear. She loved reading, writing, music and film and had a sharp wit and intellect. Jenny filled a room with her bold, colorful personality and her spirited presence will be deeply missed.
The family will have a private remembrance.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an educational fund established for Jenny's children.
Education Fund: Osborne Family
gofundme.com/f/education-fund-osborne-family
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019