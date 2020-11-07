Jennifer B. "Jenny" DiOrio
Louisville - Jennifer B. DiOrio (Jenny), 40 of Louisville passed on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 after an extended and courageous battle with cancer.
Born January 9, 1980 in Louisville to James C. Baugher and Sharon A. Payne Baugher, both of whom preceded her. Jenny was a graduate of Mercy Academy and University of Louisville where she was awarded a Bachelor Degree in Political Science. She was a paralegal for Boehl, Stopher and Graves, attorneys at law where she has been part of their family for over 17 years.
Jenny was selfless, positive, kind and cheerful, always putting others wants and needs above her own. She made others want to be better. She loved and cared for a variety of animals.
Jenny is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Nick DiOrio; brothers, Adam Baugher and Eric Baugher (Kerri); nieces and nephews, Noah, Emma and Brock Baugher; Erica, Rachel and Kelly Williamson; Clifford and Candace Cochran and Victor, Annie and Emily DiOrio. Jenny is also survived by several loving, uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.
A memorial visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road. Service at 6:30 p.m. will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Kentucky or American Cancer Society
