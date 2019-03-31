|
|
Jennifer (Boone) Hawthorne
New Albany - Jennifer Boone Hawthorne, 46 of New Albany, passed away in Athens, Georgia. She graduated from Jeffersonville High School and Indiana University with a teaching degree. She was a former school teacher for Jefferson County School Corp. Jennifer was a volunteer for Twisted Pink, Louisville, Kentucky and Whit Davis Elementary School, Athens, Georgia. Preceded in death by her mother - Joye Utz and aunt - Tammy Utz. Survivors: husband - Chad Hawthorne; twins - Ethan Robert and Lillian Joyce; sisters - Julie Dotts (Brian) and Rachel Boone; father - Darryl Robert Boone; nieces and nephews - Dylan, Nathaniel, Abigail and Adrianna. Visitation: 12 - 8 pm Tuesday and 9 am - 1 pm Wednesday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Funeral: 1 pm Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Interment: Old Goshen Cemetery, Laconia, Indiana. Expressions: Twisted Pink (www.twistedpink.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019