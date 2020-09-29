1/1
Jennifer L. Vize Tungate
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennifer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennifer L. Vize Tungate

Louisville - Jennifer L. Vize Tungate, 54, passed away Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 at the home of her mother, surrounded by her family.

Jennifer was born January 12, 1966 in Louisville. She was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company where she was affectionately known as "Momma".

She was also a teacher at Fern Creek United Methodist Church.

Throughout her life, Jennifer above all loved her family and family get-togethers, friends, loved playing cards, casinos and just life in general. She fought the good fight for the past four years with cancer.

Her father, Patrick Vize, Sr. preceded her in death and she is survived by her husband, Timmy L. Tungate; son, Timothy A. Tungate; her mother, Roxie Johnson Vize; siblings, Gayle Davidson (Cecil, deceased), Susan Johnson (Steve), Laura Briggs (Dick) and Patrick Vize, Jr. (Leigh); sister-in-law, Debbie Cull and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

The service celebrating her life will be held at the Fern Creek United Methodist Church, 6727 Bardstown Road, Friday, October 2nd at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus, the American Cancer Society or to the National Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Fern Creek United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved