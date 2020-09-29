Jennifer L. Vize Tungate
Louisville - Jennifer L. Vize Tungate, 54, passed away Tuesday morning, September 29, 2020 at the home of her mother, surrounded by her family.
Jennifer was born January 12, 1966 in Louisville. She was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company where she was affectionately known as "Momma".
She was also a teacher at Fern Creek United Methodist Church.
Throughout her life, Jennifer above all loved her family and family get-togethers, friends, loved playing cards, casinos and just life in general. She fought the good fight for the past four years with cancer.
Her father, Patrick Vize, Sr. preceded her in death and she is survived by her husband, Timmy L. Tungate; son, Timothy A. Tungate; her mother, Roxie Johnson Vize; siblings, Gayle Davidson (Cecil, deceased), Susan Johnson (Steve), Laura Briggs (Dick) and Patrick Vize, Jr. (Leigh); sister-in-law, Debbie Cull and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
The service celebrating her life will be held at the Fern Creek United Methodist Church, 6727 Bardstown Road, Friday, October 2nd at 11 a.m., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus, the American Cancer Society
or to the National Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.