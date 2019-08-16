|
|
Jennifer "Ginger" Litsey
Louisville - Jennifer "Ginger" Litsey, 59, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. A native of Louisville, she was born July 28, 1960 to the late James and Norma Geary Wilson.
She married the love of her life; the late Edward Litsey, Jr. who she truly adored. They travelled the world together and when he passed away, Jennifer vowed that she would never love again. She kept that vow. However, she loved life and continued to live life to its fullest, having taken a trip to New York City a week before she died. She was a University of Kentucky fan but enjoyed parking the cars at 4th and Central for the U of L football games.
Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Pamela Murphy.
Though Jennifer and Edward did not have children, there are many who will be left behind to cherish her memory. Some of those include her beloved dog and companion, Valentina; best friend and caregiver, Kelly Clemens (Gary); uncle, Roger Geary; cousins, Nan Karschner (Rick); Jan Kehne (Gary) ; Mr. & Mrs. Charles Shirley & Family; and her caregivers & special friends, Lidia Lewis; Heather and Page Cent; Teresa Lanz; David Timperman; and her Eastgate Village Community.
Funeral Services for Jennifer will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens, West. Visitation will be held from 8:00 - 10:00 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Stand Up to Cancer, P.O. Box 843721, Los Angelos, CA 90084-3721 or to Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY, 11797.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019