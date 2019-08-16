Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jennifer Litsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jennifer "Ginger" Litsey


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jennifer "Ginger" Litsey Obituary
Jennifer "Ginger" Litsey

Louisville - Jennifer "Ginger" Litsey, 59, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at her residence on August 12, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. A native of Louisville, she was born July 28, 1960 to the late James and Norma Geary Wilson.

She married the love of her life; the late Edward Litsey, Jr. who she truly adored. They travelled the world together and when he passed away, Jennifer vowed that she would never love again. She kept that vow. However, she loved life and continued to live life to its fullest, having taken a trip to New York City a week before she died. She was a University of Kentucky fan but enjoyed parking the cars at 4th and Central for the U of L football games.

Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Pamela Murphy.

Though Jennifer and Edward did not have children, there are many who will be left behind to cherish her memory. Some of those include her beloved dog and companion, Valentina; best friend and caregiver, Kelly Clemens (Gary); uncle, Roger Geary; cousins, Nan Karschner (Rick); Jan Kehne (Gary) ; Mr. & Mrs. Charles Shirley & Family; and her caregivers & special friends, Lidia Lewis; Heather and Page Cent; Teresa Lanz; David Timperman; and her Eastgate Village Community.

Funeral Services for Jennifer will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville with burial to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens, West. Visitation will be held from 8:00 - 10:00 a.m., Saturday, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Stand Up to Cancer, P.O. Box 843721, Los Angelos, CA 90084-3721 or to Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY, 11797.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jennifer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now