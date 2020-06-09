Jennifer "Jenny" Olson
1962 - 2020
Jennifer "Jenny" Olson

Louisville - Jennifer "Jenny" Olson

58, she passed away in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday, June 7, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born on March 31, 1962 in Louisville, Kentucky to Jack and Thelma Combs.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jack Combs Sr., and her nephew, Jack Combs III.

Jennifer is survived by her mother, Thelma Combs; her loving husband of 31 years, Leonard Olson; her brother, Jack Combs Jr. (Kay); her sister, Vicki Reuter (Mike); her sons, Andrew and Matthew; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Jennifer was well known for her kind heart and her devotion to her family and friends, and was loved by so many. A dedicated mother, her favorite place was the baseball diamond where she watched her sons play countless ball games. Those who knew her are left with priceless memories of her warmth, her witty and playful humor, and her selfless attitude.

Visitation will be 10:30 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, June 12th at St. Matthews Baptist Church (3515 Grandview Avenue, Louisville, KY 40207), with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that condolences be made through a donation to the American Cancer Society: donate3.cancer.org






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:30 - 12:00 PM
St. Matthews Baptist Church
JUN
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
St. Matthews Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
