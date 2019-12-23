|
Jennifer Picheo
Shepherdsville - Mrs. Jennifer Rene' (Hurst) Picheo, age 47, of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on December 20, 2019. Mrs. Picheo was born to John and Becky Hurst on December 4, 1972 in Louisville, Kentucky along with her identical twin sister Jeannine. She was a woman of strong faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville. Jennifer also loved going to Little Flock Baptist Church and Southeast Christian Church. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in Human Resources. Jennifer worked for UPS for over 25 years, a proud member of the Family Assistance Support Team (FAST) and was currently an Employee Relations and Learning and Development Manager. Jennifer was also the city clerk of Hebron Estates for over 19 years. She loved shopping. Jennifer couldn't pass up a sale, it didn't matter if she drove or had to fly. Jennifer loved vacations with her family on the beach and at Disney. She had a big heart, a generous nature and truly cared for all people. Jennifer gave the ultimate gift of life to many through organ donation. She loved her family dearly. Her husband and daughter were the lights of her life. Jennifer will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents Bill and Ruby Wells and Joe and Mary Hurst.
Jennifer leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband and the love of her life for over 14 years, Michael Picheo; her precious daughter, Madison; parents, John C. and Becky Hurst; sisters, identical twin, Jeannine Hurst-Emory (Tim) and Emily Hurst-Jones (Jeremy); nieces and nephews, Logan and Cooper Emory, Lucy, Lily, and Lane Jones, and Katie Taylor; mother and father-in-law, Louis and Patricia Picheo; sister and brother-in-law, Toni and Tom Taylor; her UPS family; and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday December 28, 2019 in the chapel of Little Flock Baptist Church (5500 N Preston Hwy, Shepherdsville, KY) with burial in Brookland Cemetery to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (4895 Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd.) and on Saturday from 10:00 am until time of service at the church.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the following; The Little Flock Baptist Church, (5500 N Preston Hwy, Shepherdsville, KY 40165), Paws With Purpose (3411 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218), or the Epilepsy Foundation of Louisville (982 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019