Jennifer Susan Bricking
Louisville - Jennifer Susan Bricking, 54, of Louisville, loving wife to Lori K. Hunter passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday.
She was a graduate of Spalding University Graduate School, the University of Kentucky and the J. Graham Brown School. Jennifer's career as a licensed clinical psychologist was cut short due to a decades-long struggle with Multiple Sclerosis. Jennifer loved playing the guitar and singing, music in all forms and her pets. She always had a gentle smile for all she met.
She was preceded in death by her father Dennis E. Bricking.
In addition to Lori, her love of 20 years, Jennifer is survived by her mother Patricia Bricking; sisters Elizabeth Bricking (Wayne Sato), Erica Bricking (Tim Barnes); nephews Matthew Sato, Jackson and Beckett Barnes; nieces Adrienne and Natalie Sato; in-laws Kay and Howard Hunter III., Howard E. (IV) and Sarah Hunter, and Ricky Oney; their two cats; and many friends and supporters.
Visitation Saturday May 18th from 3pm-5pm at the Crescent Hill Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 142 Crescent Avenue. A brief Celebration of Life will be held at 5:15pm.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Fairness Campaign or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019