Jennings Leroy "Scoot" Manning
Louisville - Jennings Leroy "Scoot" Manning passed away on Wednesday March 25, 2020 at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. He was born in Breckinridge County, Kentucky on October 5, 1931, the son of the late Robert and Letitia Manning. JL was retired from Hazelett & Erdal after working for 49 years as a civil engineer. He built bridges and roadways all over the U.S, helped build a 70-mile road in Africa and assisted in the construction of 13 bridges over the Ohio River. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, loved hunting and fishing, working in his garden in the summer and cutting wood in the winter. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and his grandchildren but most of all he loved spending time with his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Jo.
Besides his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory, daughters, Cheryl Hawkins (David), Glenda Lehmann, Susan Abbott, sons, Gregory Manning (Diane), Galen Manning (Stacy), sister, Janie Titus (Levi), brothers, George (Jo Ann) and Marion (Jean), 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Scoot was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Amelia Barr (Alfred), brothers, Rudy (Mary), John Milford (Karen), David (Diane) and Earl, son-in law, Scott Lehmann, and grandson, Johnathon Abbott.
A private service and burial are planned and a celebration of JL's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020