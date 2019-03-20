|
|
Jenny Ann Lovely
Louisville - Jenny Ann Lovely, 67, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Her parents and sister, Lisa Lovely precede Jenny in death.
Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Sam Lovely (Yvonne,"Laverne"), Kelly Hourigan, Michelle Skaggs(Corky), Kim Silliman(Guy), and a host of nieces and nephews.
Her family cherished Jenny, they will always love and miss her very much.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Jenny will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2-8pm at the funeral home. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019