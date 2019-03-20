Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Jenny Ann Lovely Obituary
Jenny Ann Lovely

Louisville - Jenny Ann Lovely, 67, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 18, 2019.

Her parents and sister, Lisa Lovely precede Jenny in death.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Sam Lovely (Yvonne,"Laverne"), Kelly Hourigan, Michelle Skaggs(Corky), Kim Silliman(Guy), and a host of nieces and nephews.

Her family cherished Jenny, they will always love and miss her very much.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Jenny will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 2-8pm at the funeral home. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
