Jenny Breedlove
Louisville - Jenny Breedlove, 91, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.
She was the former Mary Virginia Sonne, retired from Seagram's Distillery, an active member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church and an avid Kentucky basketball fan.
She was revered by her family and was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Breedlove, to whom she was married for 65 years. She was also preceded in death by her son, Robert "Bob" Breedlove II and sister, Dot Hill.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry (Billie Jo) and Marty; grandchildren, Robert III (Laura), Bridgette (James), Jennifer, Michael, and Daniel; 11 great grandchildren: and sister, Ethel Brewer.
A mass will be celebrated at 10am Thursday at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 5505 Bardstown Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-8pm Wednesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.
Expressions of sympathy may be given to St. Gabriel Catholic Church.
