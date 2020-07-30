Jenny (Anna G. Thomas) Forman
Louisville - Age, 94, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Sanctuary Grande Assisted Living in North Canton, OH.
She was born in Louisville, KY to James K. and Margaret A. (Whalen) Thomas, March 13, 1926. Jenny worked at the Kentucky Inspection Bureau after high school. During Carl's military career, they lived in Italy, Korea, Columbus, OH and Kentucky. In the 30 years of her Army life, Jenny started and worked with the enlisted men's wives' clubs from Verona, IT to Ft. Knox, KY. Jenny was a talented Homemaker and worked 10 years at The Ohio State University. After retirement, they settled back in Louisville and later moved to North Canton. Jenny was active in every parish in which they belonged and volunteered at Southwest Hospital in Louisville. She loved her family and many hugs, cooking, sewing, embroidery, and sports, especially Ohio State football and U of L basketball. Jenny always had a kind word and a hug for everyone; she will be greatly missed!
Jenny was preceded in death by her husband, Carl (Bugs) Forman; her parents; sisters, Elizabeth Elliott, Louise Henley and Gladys Schmidt, and brothers, Tony & Irvin Thomas.
She is survived by her daughters, Carla Groom (Don) of North Canton and Donna Forman of Duluth, GA; grandchildren, Kevin Groom (Erica) of Amherst, OH and Melissa Groom of North Canton; great grandchildren, Natalie, Reagan and Maddox Groom; brother Donnie (Jeannine) Thomas of Louisville; sisters-in-law, Catherine Thomas and Pat Thomason of Louisville; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Her funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 7335 Southside Dr., with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
at donate3.cancer.org
. in Jenny Forman's name.