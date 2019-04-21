|
|
Jere Leshawn Graves
Louisville - 25, passed away suddenly on April 17, 2019. Jere is survived by mother, Deidre Graves (Jameisha); father, John Wathen; siblings, Jwan Graves (twin brother), Gloria, Deitrick and Lil'Kim Graves; grandparents, Gloria Gray (Ralph) and Jerry Graves; aunt, Kimberly Graves; and uncle, Gerald Graves. Visitation will begin 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at New Zion Baptist Church, 1501 Louis Coleman Drive, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Green Meadows Cemetery. Professional services by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019