Jere Shatto, 72, passed away on March 14 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. Jere was born in Cincinnati, attended Cumberland College, was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, and worked for over 20 years at the VA Medical Center in Louisville. He is survived by his wife, Linda Ellison Shatto; daughter, Shannon Conder; stepdaughter, Amy Owen (John); grandchildren Paul, Bart and Josiah Mann, Gregory Owen and Cindy Owen LeBaugh (Matt); as well as great-granddaughter Aubrey LeBaugh. He is also survived by his sister Diane Sauer (Albert), brother Rodney Shatto (Gina), four nephews, a niece, and special friends Tim and Denise Blake. He will be deeply missed by all who have had the great pleasure of knowing him.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
