Jerelyn Jean Sarley
Louisville - Jerelyn Jean Sarley, 64, of Louisville, KY passed away too soon on March 6, 2020. She put up a valiant fight for three years after her second diagnosis with breast cancer. Jerelyn fought a courageous battle with a beautiful smile so people would not see how much it hurt. She never showed her pain and suffering as she cared more about others than herself. Jerelyn was a special person to so many people and will be remembered as a strong, compassionate, caring and loving woman. She will be truly missed.
Despite all the setbacks and disappointments cancer threw at her, she enjoyed visits to her favorite cities, Chicago, IL and Naples, FL. She also saw her beloved Chicago Bears win at home at Soldier Field.
Born in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late Frank and LaDonna Norwick. She is survived by her husband John D. Sarley of Louisville and daughter Heather Sarley of Louisville. Brothers Terry (Gwenn) Norwick of Wheaton, IL and Thomas (Kim) Norwick of Villa Park, IL. Sister-in-law "Lil Sis" Kathy (James) Brown of Hamilton, OH, brother-in-law Mark Sarley of Louisville and brother-in-law Mike (Leah) Sarley of Louisville. Nieces Abigail Sarley and Madison Sarley both of Louisville. Nephews Atticus Boyd of Clarksville and Lucas Boyd of Hamilton, OH. Ryan (Tracy) Norwick of River Forest, IL and Jason (Laura) Norwick of Bolingbrook, IL. She leaves behind many cousins and cherished friends who were all a very important part of her life, plus her loyal and loving golden retriever, Molly, who never left her side during her battle.
Jerelyn grew up in Wheaton, IL. She was a champion battan twirler, graduated from Wheaton Central High School and was employed by Produce Reporter Company. In Louisville, she was employed by Meridian Insurance for many years.
She was an excellent baker and cook known for her famous broccoli casserole. Chicago fulfilled her sweet tooth with coffee cakes and her love of cheese with its iconic pizza. She was very active and loved to walk and hike, but her favorite hobby was shopping.
Special recognition needs to go to Dr. John L. Huber, who is a truly skilled and remarkable oncologist, thank you for your excellent care. Dr. Mary Helen Davis, thank you for your compassion and guiding us through these times. And we must include the top notch and caring staff at the CBC Clinic at Baptist Hospital and Eastpoint, you all are the greatest.
Jerelyn always looked forward to her cancer support group. These brave people were a loving source of strength and support to her.
Lastly, the family would like to express their gratitude to the Hosparus of Louisville team and to all our friends, neighbors and relatives that offered us so much help, caregiving and support. It will never be forgotten.
All relatives and friends are invited to attend Jerelyn's memorial service and celebration of life on Saturday, March 14 at 11 am at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home on 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville. There will be a viewing beforehand from 10 am - 11 am. Visitation is on Friday, March 13 from 11 am - 7 pm. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020