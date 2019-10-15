|
|
Jeri Katzman
Louisville - Katzman, Jerline (Jeri) Duvall, 90, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019, at Norton Audubon Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Challon W. Katzman.
Jeri was a member of Okolona Christian Church and a previous member of Newburg Christian Church.
Born February 28, 1929, she was the second-youngest of six children born to the late Vern Duvall and the former Ethel Huffman in New Albany, Indiana.
While still in her teens, Jeri joined the workforce as a switchboard operator for the telephone company. Later, she worked at General Electric Appliance Park and at Reynolds Aluminum. She retired from the accounting department at the Kroger Company. In retirement she enjoyed working part-time as a cashier at Kroger.
One of her greatest joys was square dancing. She and Challon were 47-year members and eight-time presidents of Louisville's Cardinal Twirlers square dance club and longtime members of the Kentucky Square Dance Association.
Jeri is survived by her son, Danny (Kim); her granddaughter, Amanda Eddleman (Matthew); her grandson, Stuart (Cate); and her great grandson, Finn Eddleman.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road. A celebration of life will be held Friday, October 18 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by entombment at Evergreen Cemetery.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy be made through donations to Okolona Christian Church, 10801 Faithful Way, Louisville, KY 40229.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019