Jerie Jean (Wieckhoff) Britton
Jerie Jean (Wieckhoff) Britton

LOUISVILLE - Jerie Jean (Wieckhoff) Britton, passed September 1, 2020 in Louisville, KY at the age of 87. She was born in Memphis, TN, daughter of Gerard E. and Beatrice Louise (Flanegan) Wieckhoff.

Jerie lived in many cities throughout her life and called Louisville, KY her home for 28 years. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Texas - Austin and obtained a Presbyterian Church Business Administration Certificate. She retired from the Presbyterian national offices in Louisville, Kentucky and was an ordained Presbyterian Elder. Her special interests were family, travel, gardening, photography and singing in church choirs.

She is survived by family across the country, her sister, Marriott Smart (John), two sons; James "Jay" (Rebecca), Eric (Paige) and daughter Cherilyn Lee, five grandchildren; Rebecca and Bristol Lee, Alexa, McKenzie and Michael Britton, two great granddaughters; Tylee Wilson and Sydney Lee, nieces; Denise Smart (Steve) and Holly Apple (Andy).

A service will be held at later date at Highland Presbyterian Church in Louisville, KY. Burial will be at Forest Park - Westheimer in Houston, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, Louisville, Kentucky.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
