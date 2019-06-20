|
|
Jerold "Jerry" E. Ott
Louisville - Jerold "Jerry" E. Ott son of the late Ernest and Edna Ott was born in 1937 , St. Joseph, MI and departed this life on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
In the 1950's, Jerry joined the Detroit Tigers Minor League system, when the Tigers' were in "The Glory Years of Detroit". Jerry Ott obtained his formal education at the American Academy of Art in Chicago.
Upon graduation, Jerry embarked on a career as an art director and designer working with advertising agencies and art studios in Chicago.
He then moved to Louisville, where he established a successful advertising agency, Ott Communications Inc., and was also a past member of Audubon Country Club and Sandestin Owners Association. Over the past 50 years, Jerry remained involved in various aspects of art and had consistently made time to nurture his first love: painting.
As he attended workshops throughout the United States, he found that his education and previous work in advertising design had fostered attitudes that he found invaluable. His strong sense of design is evident in each of Jerry's compositions. In Fact, it's one of the defining elements that made his work unique. A perpetual student of the discipline, Jerry was always working with and amazed by the images that can be created with watercolors, acrylics and oils. In each of his paintings, you'll see an artist who took his own life experiences and translated them into finished art forms.
Jerry Ott's paintings are included in both private and corporate collections.
For over fifty years he was the beloved husband of Susan Ott. Jerry and Susan married, July 16, 1961. In addition to his wife, Jerry left to cherish his memory to sons, John (Vicky), Chris (Theresa), Stephen and eight beloved grandchildren, Caroline, Kathleen, Courtney, Ellie, CJ, Tucker, Frederick, Annabelle.
No service to be held per Jerry's request.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 20, 2019