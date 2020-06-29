Jerome "Jerry" A. Thornberry, Jr.
Louisville - 70, passed away June 28, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital.
He was born November 3, 1949 in Louisville to Jerome and Imelda Thornberry. He was a 1967 graduate of St. Xavier High School and 1971 graduate of Bellarmine University.
He worked for the state of Kentucky as an auditor for 27 years. He loved traveling, sailing, trains and Corvettes. Also, Craft Beer and fine Spirits. He was a member of Veritas- Bellarmine University and the Big Brother program.
He is survived by his brothers, John, James (Lorie); sister Jeannie Brown (David); 5 nieces and nephews, 3 great nieces and nephews, and 3 great great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00-5:00 p.m, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205.
Per current Covid-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to 100 people.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Louisville - 70, passed away June 28, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital.
He was born November 3, 1949 in Louisville to Jerome and Imelda Thornberry. He was a 1967 graduate of St. Xavier High School and 1971 graduate of Bellarmine University.
He worked for the state of Kentucky as an auditor for 27 years. He loved traveling, sailing, trains and Corvettes. Also, Craft Beer and fine Spirits. He was a member of Veritas- Bellarmine University and the Big Brother program.
He is survived by his brothers, John, James (Lorie); sister Jeannie Brown (David); 5 nieces and nephews, 3 great nieces and nephews, and 3 great great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 1:00-5:00 p.m, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205.
Per current Covid-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to 100 people.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.