Jerome A. "Jerry" Thornberry Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome "Jerry" A. Thornberry, Jr.

Louisville - 70, passed away June 28, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital.

He was born November 3, 1949 in Louisville to Jerome and Imelda Thornberry. He was a 1967 graduate of St. Xavier High School and 1971 graduate of Bellarmine University.

He worked for the state of Kentucky as an auditor for 27 years. He loved traveling, sailing, trains and Corvettes. Also, Craft Beer and fine Spirits. He was a member of Veritas- Bellarmine University and the Big Brother program.

He is survived by his brothers, John, James (Lorie); sister Jeannie Brown (David); 5 nieces and nephews, 3 great nieces and nephews, and 3 great great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1:00-5:00 p.m, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205.

Per current Covid-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to 100 people.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved