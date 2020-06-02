Jerome "Sonny"
Carter
Louisville - 82, passed away May 30, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Barbara Carter; 8 siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10-11 am Friday with funeral services following at G.C. Williams Funeral
Home. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.