Jerome "Sonny"



Carter



Louisville - 82, passed away May 30, 2020.



Survivors: wife, Barbara Carter; 8 siblings and a host of other relatives and friends.



Visitation: 10-11 am Friday with funeral services following at G.C. Williams Funeral



Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery.









