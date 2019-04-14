|
Jerome Cole Prince
Louisville - 61, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
He was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church, and an Army Veteran.
Jerome was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Prince Lewis and brother Rev. Nathaniel Prince.
He is survived by his daughter, Demetria Davis (James), grandchildren, Janayia, Jada and Javon Davis; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Houston and Zaetovyn Clay; brother, George Prince, host of family.
Visitation with the family 11:30am -12pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with memorial service to follow at noon, at Bates Memorial Baptist Church, 620 Lampton St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019