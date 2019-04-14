Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
620 Lampton St.
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Bates Memorial Baptist Church
620 Lampton St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Prince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Cole Prince

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerome Cole Prince Obituary
Jerome Cole Prince

Louisville - 61, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

He was a member of Bates Memorial Baptist Church, and an Army Veteran.

Jerome was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Prince Lewis and brother Rev. Nathaniel Prince.

He is survived by his daughter, Demetria Davis (James), grandchildren, Janayia, Jada and Javon Davis; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Houston and Zaetovyn Clay; brother, George Prince, host of family.

Visitation with the family 11:30am -12pm Tuesday, April 16, 2019, with memorial service to follow at noon, at Bates Memorial Baptist Church, 620 Lampton St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.