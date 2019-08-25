Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
River City Baptist Church
5600 Cooper Chapel Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Jerome Davis Wood


1936 - 2019
Jerome Davis Wood Obituary
Jerome Davis Wood

Shepherdsville - Mr. Jerome Davis Wood, age 83, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1936 in Danville, KY. Mr. Wood served as a deacon at River City Baptist Church in Louisville. He retired from General Electric after 40 and a half years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucille Wood; brother, Charles Wood; grandson, Phillip Wood and brother-in-law, Maxie Armstrong. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Beatrice Frey Wood; children, Anthony Davis Wood (Cheryl Ann) and Cindy Lee Pittman (Donald); grandchildren, Charles, Daniel and Sarah Wood and his sister, Nancy Armstrong. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at River City Baptist Church (5600 Cooper Chapel Rd., Louisville, KY) with burial in Hebron Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
