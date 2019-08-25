|
Jerome Davis Wood
Shepherdsville - Mr. Jerome Davis Wood, age 83, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born on January 6, 1936 in Danville, KY. Mr. Wood served as a deacon at River City Baptist Church in Louisville. He retired from General Electric after 40 and a half years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lucille Wood; brother, Charles Wood; grandson, Phillip Wood and brother-in-law, Maxie Armstrong. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 63 years, Beatrice Frey Wood; children, Anthony Davis Wood (Cheryl Ann) and Cindy Lee Pittman (Donald); grandchildren, Charles, Daniel and Sarah Wood and his sister, Nancy Armstrong. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at River City Baptist Church (5600 Cooper Chapel Rd., Louisville, KY) with burial in Hebron Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019