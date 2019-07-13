|
|
Jerome Patrick 'Pat' Flynn III
Louisville - Jerome Patrick 'Pat' Flynn III, 74, passed away on July 10, 2019, in Janesville, Wisconsin. He was the widower of Sue Ann Flynn. Together they shared 48 years of marriage.
Pat will be dearly missed by his children, Diedre (Rick) Richard of Janesville, Kerri (Ryan) Ladiges of Seattle, WA, and Jerome Patrick ("Jerry") Flynn IV of Salem, OR. He will be especially missed by his grandchildren, Zach & Zoë Richard, Ryker, Tristan & Sophia Ladiges, and Kellen Buchheit Flynn.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents. He is now in heaven with them and his loving wife, Susie. He is likely working on some type of repair project in the big garage in the sky, where you can never lose any tools.
Funeral services will be held at NATIVITY OF MARY at 313 East Wall St., Janesville, WI, on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers please make a personal or financial donation in Pat Flynn's name to the American Red Cross or the National Cancer Institute. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 13, 2019