Jerome "Geno" Riesenberg
Louisville - Jerome "Geno" Riesenberg, 79, passed away peacefully August 9, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Alice. In addition, Jerome was preceded in death by his sister Ruth, who raised him from childhood.
Jerome was a proud U.S. Navy veteran. He was a foreman at Munich Welding and retired as a maintenance technician and millwright at United Catalyst.
He is survived by his son; Brenton (Cindy), granddaughter Ashley (Jacob) and great granddaughters Addyson and Madilyn.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019