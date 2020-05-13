Jerome Tasman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerome Tasman

Louisville - Jerome Tasman, 91, died in Brooklyn, NY on May 12, 2020. He was born in Louisville, KY to Hyman and Ida Tasman.

Jerome was an Army veteran of the Korean War, and awarded The Silver Star and The Purple Heart for his service. He retired from the U.S. Merchant Marines. He was a member of Richmond Aquehonga Masonic Lodge #0066 F&AM, Great Kills Masonic Lodge #0912 F&AM, Valley of Rockville Centre Scottish Rite, Mecca Temple (Shriners), Tall Cedars of Lebanon - Richmond Forest #66, VFW, Brooklyn Korean War Veterans Association, JWV, DAV, Combat Infantrymen's Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart and a Kentucky Colonel.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Goodman, Bernie and Irving.

Jerome is survived by his children, Harriet Spivey (Larry) of Richmond KY, Darrell Tasman, Gary L. Tasman (Karen) of Ft Myers FL, Elayne Havens (Frank) of Louisville KY, Karen Goldstein (Robert) of Kennesaw GA, and Marc Tasman (Beth) of Staten Island NY; and six grandchildren.

Mr. Tasman will be buried in Keneseth Israel Cemetery during a private graveside service at the direction of Herman Meyer & Son, Inc.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to: Keneseth Israel Congregation or donor's favorite veteran organization.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Keneseth Israel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved