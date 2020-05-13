Jerome TasmanLouisville - Jerome Tasman, 91, died in Brooklyn, NY on May 12, 2020. He was born in Louisville, KY to Hyman and Ida Tasman.Jerome was an Army veteran of the Korean War, and awarded The Silver Star and The Purple Heart for his service. He retired from the U.S. Merchant Marines. He was a member of Richmond Aquehonga Masonic Lodge #0066 F&AM, Great Kills Masonic Lodge #0912 F&AM, Valley of Rockville Centre Scottish Rite, Mecca Temple (Shriners), Tall Cedars of Lebanon - Richmond Forest #66, VFW, Brooklyn Korean War Veterans Association, JWV, DAV, Combat Infantrymen's Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart and a Kentucky Colonel.He was preceded in death by his brothers, Goodman, Bernie and Irving.Jerome is survived by his children, Harriet Spivey (Larry) of Richmond KY, Darrell Tasman, Gary L. Tasman (Karen) of Ft Myers FL, Elayne Havens (Frank) of Louisville KY, Karen Goldstein (Robert) of Kennesaw GA, and Marc Tasman (Beth) of Staten Island NY; and six grandchildren.Mr. Tasman will be buried in Keneseth Israel Cemetery during a private graveside service at the direction of Herman Meyer & Son, Inc.Memorial contributions are appreciated to: Keneseth Israel Congregation or donor's favorite veteran organization.