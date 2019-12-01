|
|
Jerrod D. Colbert
Louisville - 42 transitioned from this life on November 27, 2019. He was a member of St. Stephen Church and employed at Ford Motor Company KTP. He is survived by his mother Debra C Benford (Claude); Father, Kenneth Golden; Stepfather, Kenneth Laird ; sisters, Martina Colbert, KeRon Golden: Stepsisters Shawna Laird, Kendra Laird and Kristal Daniels; brother, Anthony Colbert (Deloreon); grandmother, Claudette Davis. Visitation: 5-8 pm Tuesday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc. Funeral Services: 1:00 pm Wednesday at First Philadelphia Independent Ministries, 1337 Hepburn Ave. Burial: Green Meadows Mem. Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019