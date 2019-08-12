|
Jerry "Waco" Andres
Floyds Knobs, IN - Jerry "Waco" Andres, 69 years of age, passed away August 9, 2019. He was born February 3, 1950 in New Albany to the late Wilfred and Genevieve Andres. Jerry was an Army Veteran, graduate of Floyd Central High School, and former employee of International Harvester, Brinly-Hardy, and later retired from Fire King International. He was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, American Legion, and was a huge classic car enthusiast. He loved traveling, vacationing with his family, going to car shows but most of all joking and spending time with his loving family and countless friends. Special times were had with the liar's club group. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his son Brian, and brother-in-law, Larry Foreman.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Diane (Terhune) Andres, son, Chad Andres and his wife Melissa, grandchildren, Jake Andres, Tavis Lloyd, and Caitlin Lloyd, sister, Phyllis Andres, brother, Dennis Andres Sr., nephews and nieces, Dennis Jr, Sammy, Charlotte (Mika), Dennis III, Carter, Zane, Bella, and Leo.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday and 9:00 am to 10:30 am Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Wednesday at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 12, 2019