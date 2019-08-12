Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church
Floyds Knobs, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Andres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry "Waco" Andres


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry "Waco" Andres Obituary
Jerry "Waco" Andres

Floyds Knobs, IN - Jerry "Waco" Andres, 69 years of age, passed away August 9, 2019. He was born February 3, 1950 in New Albany to the late Wilfred and Genevieve Andres. Jerry was an Army Veteran, graduate of Floyd Central High School, and former employee of International Harvester, Brinly-Hardy, and later retired from Fire King International. He was a member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, American Legion, and was a huge classic car enthusiast. He loved traveling, vacationing with his family, going to car shows but most of all joking and spending time with his loving family and countless friends. Special times were had with the liar's club group. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his son Brian, and brother-in-law, Larry Foreman.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Diane (Terhune) Andres, son, Chad Andres and his wife Melissa, grandchildren, Jake Andres, Tavis Lloyd, and Caitlin Lloyd, sister, Phyllis Andres, brother, Dennis Andres Sr., nephews and nieces, Dennis Jr, Sammy, Charlotte (Mika), Dennis III, Carter, Zane, Bella, and Leo.

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday and 9:00 am to 10:30 am Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am Wednesday at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church with burial to follow at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the or the .

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now