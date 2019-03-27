Jerry B. Morris



Louisville - Jerry B. Morris, 83, passed away suddenly after a brief illness Monday, March 25, 2019.



Jerry was born to the late Estill and Genella Morris in Ashland City, Tennessee. He attended Cumberland High School in Nashville and later graduated from Shawnee High School in 1953. Jerry, after graduating from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy in 1957, served as a pharmacist for Taylor Drugs and then the Louisville VA Medical Center for 33 years.



Jerry served in the Kentucky Air National Guard for six years. He was a member of numerous organizations to include, but not limited to, the Kentucky Pharmacists Association, Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and 1st Unitarian Church.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dodi Payne Morris. Before her death Jerry and Dodi were "as one" for 61 years and married for 56 years.



He is survived by his son, Jeremy Morris (Sabina); grandson, Adi; and sister, Ozella Nelson (Chuck).



Cremation has been chosen. A memorial visitation will be held 1-7 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road.



Memorial contributions may be made to ACLU or Planned Parenthood. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019