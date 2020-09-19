Jerry Coslow PenceLouisville - Jerry Coslow Pence, 87, died unexpectedly on September 18, 2020 with her children by her side. She was born in Louisville, KY to parents Brunette Money and William Franklin Coslow. She graduated from Atherton High School in 1951 as a member of the last all girls graduating class. She earned her Bachelors Degree at Duke University in 1955. She met the love of her life, Charles Hathaway Pence "Charlie" on a blind date in 1952. They married in 1956.Jerry was an educator having taught briefly for the Louisville Public Schools and then for many years she taught children's Sunday School at her church. She was a successful business partner with her husband in their business, Pence Associates, LLC. She loved to travel, cook and sew. She will be remembered for the beautiful smocked clothes she made for her granddaughters and her chocolate chip cookies. She was a member of the Younger Women's Club, the Women's Club of Louisville, PEO Chapter E-KY, and Second Presbyterian Church. She was also part of the Phase 3 Cardiac Rehab program at Baptist Hospital Louisville for about 40 years.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charlie; and her sister, Mary C Wagner. She is survived by her daughter, Sallye Pence and her son Charles H. Pence, Jr. "Chuck" and his wife Katie Cullen Pence. Her grandchildren Cullen Pence Croft (Alex) and Mary-Charles Pence Zoppoth (Brad), Tamara Iacono (John) and great granddaughters Hathaway James "Hattie" Croft, Kensington Zoppoth, Hayden and Olivia Iacono. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins including Gene M. Pope (Judy) whom she loved dearly.Visitation will be at Pearson from 4-7 on Tuesday September 22, 2020. Graveside service at Cave Hill Cemetery at 11:00 am on Wednesday. Please meet at Pearson's at 10 for procession to the service.In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to the Cabbage Patch Settlement House, 1413 S 6th St, Louisville, KY 40208 or to The Johns Hopkins Center for Innovative Medicine, 750 East Pratt St. 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202