Jerry Dale Drury
Louisville - The man behind the broadcasting and production of the biggest day in the State of Kentucky, "The Kentucky Derby", Mr. Jerry Dale Drury, 72 of Louisville passed away April 29, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. He was born May 6, 1946 in Harrodsburg, Kentucky to the late Marshall and Gladys Sanders Drury. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Buddy Coleman.
Jerry obtained his Masters degree in Counseling with an undergrad in Communications in 1968 from Western Kentucky University and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He was a brilliant, intelligent man. Jerry considered the Kentucky Derby his Holiday. He worked as a television producer for 25 years with WHAS 11 and ESPN, making sure that the Derby went off without a hitch. He was involved every year with the WHAS Crusade for Children which was near and dear to his heart. He was also an avid University of Kentucky fan. He was known to many as "Ole Dru."
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Spencer Drury and his wife Stacey; two granddaughters, Emma and Mayzie; a cousin, Diane Thacker; and numerous friends and colleagues.
Visitation for Jerry will be held from 2-8 p.m., Friday, May3, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jerry may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 1, 2019