|
|
Jerry Douglas Mott
Louisville - age 60, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1959 to Elvis and "Sug" Mott. Jerry was a retired accountant, a member of Valley Masonic Lodge #511 and Kentucky Motorcycle Association. Jerry was a Kidney Transplant Survivor for the past 21 years and was full of life. He loved to sky dive, scuba dive, and water ski. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Mott; and is survived by his parents, Elvis and Florence "Sug" Mott.
Funeral services will be private due to the current government restrictions surrounding the viral pandemic. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Organ Donors Association (donatelifeky.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020