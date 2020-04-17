Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Mott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Douglas Mott


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Douglas Mott Obituary
Jerry Douglas Mott

Louisville - age 60, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1959 to Elvis and "Sug" Mott. Jerry was a retired accountant, a member of Valley Masonic Lodge #511 and Kentucky Motorcycle Association. Jerry was a Kidney Transplant Survivor for the past 21 years and was full of life. He loved to sky dive, scuba dive, and water ski. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Mott; and is survived by his parents, Elvis and Florence "Sug" Mott.

Funeral services will be private due to the current government restrictions surrounding the viral pandemic. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Organ Donors Association (donatelifeky.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -