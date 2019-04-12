Services
Chapman Funeral Home
431 W Harrison Ave
Clarksville, IN 47129
(812) 283-7110
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Jerry Eugene Bowley

Clarksville - Jerry Eugene Bowley, 75, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Louisville and was the owner of Kyana Oil Company in Louisville. He was an Army veteran.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicki Badgett (Jack) of Nicholasville, KY., and Lisa Isaac (Breck) of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, a son, Michael Bowley of Clarksville, a brother Ronald Bowley (Barb) of Louisville, 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen per his request. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Chapman Funeral Home, 431 West Harrison Ave.,Clarksville. Memorial visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 on Friday.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
