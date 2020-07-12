1/1
Jerry L. McClellan
Jerry L. McClellan

LaGrange - Jerry L. McClellan, age 73 of LaGrange, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Nazareth Home. Formerly of Ohio he was a CPA, worked many years at Humana and later ran a business with his family. He was an avid lover of baseball and horse racing, and loved to watch his grand-kids play ball. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Mary McClellan; and his sister, Marsha.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of almost 53 years, Naomi "Kay" McClellan; daughters, Cheryl Satterly (Jim), Melissa Elder (James); son, David McClellan (Kris); 8 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Nancy Fry and Joyce Woolever (Tom); brother-in-law, Mac Mellert (Yvonne); and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 10 am to 12 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky 40243 (in Middletown) with a graveside service at 12:45 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens East, 11601 Ballardsville Road, Louisville, KY.

Memorials may be made to the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
