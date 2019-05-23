|
|
Jerry L. Solomon
New Albany - JERRY L. SOLOMON, 81, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday May 21, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1938 to Emma Jane and Robert Solomon in New Albany where he was a lifelong resident. Jerry was a graduate of New Albany High School and attended the University of Louisville and Indiana University Southeast. While in high school he participated in sports playing basketball on the 1955 final four team and was co-captain of the 1956 football team. He was a lifelong dedicated sports fan of NAHS and IU.
Jerry worked as a sales representative for various radio stations throughout his life which included WXVW, WAVE, WAMZ, and WHAS. He became sales manager for WAMZ and finally national sales manager for Clear Channel Radio Louisville.
Jerry was a lifelong member of DePauw Memorial Methodist Church where he served on many boards. He was a charter member of the Historic Kiwanis Club of New Albany and a member of the Advertising Club of Louisville. He worked with the WHAS Crusade for Children for 36 years. Being community minded, he served on several boards including: The Floyd Memorial Hospital Board, the New Albany Floyd County School Board, Joseph Rauch Industries, New Albany Board of Parks and Recreation, New Albany Plan Commission, and Caesar's Grant Foundation. Playing golf was one of his favorite pastimes. He was a devoted family man who especially loved his grandchildren and spent years helping to chauffer and care for them.
Survivors include:
his wife of 58 years: Janet Lasley Solomon, his son: Todd Solomon(Anita), his daughter: Kristin Scott(Jay), grandchildren: Samantha and Sophia Solomon, and Carter and Pierson Scott, his sister: Patricia Eastley, half- sister Pam Barnable, stepsister Bonnie Minsterman, and his niece Keely Eastley. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Emma Jane Solomon, his Aunt and Uncle: Doris and Jack Quackenbush, and his in-laws: Carl and Violet Lasley.
A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday May 28, 2019 at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook(1119 E. Market St.) with burial in SCI-Graceland Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12 Noon - 6 PM Sunday and from 10 AM - 6 PM Monday.
Memorial Contributions may be given to: the WHAS Crusade for Children, DePauw Memorial Methodist Church or the Alopecia Areata Foundation: 65 Mitchell Blvd. Suite 200 B, San Rafael, CA 94903.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 23, 2019