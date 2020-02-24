Services
Rev. Jerry L. Wilson

Rev. Jerry L. Wilson Obituary
Rev. Jerry L. Wilson

Louisville - Rev. Jerry L. Wilson 84, passed away Fri, Feb 21, 2020. He was a member of Greater Salem Bapt. Church and a Korean War Veteran. Survivors: wife, Joyce Wilson; children, Cassandra Allen, Gwendolyn Wilson, Rev. Kelvin Wilson (Angela), Regina Thomas (Glenn),Timothy Wilson, Nathaniel Foster (Myra), Timothy Foster, Michael Foster (Royal), Carlos Foster, Latrice Smith-Foster, and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation: 9 AM Thursday followed by service at 11 AM at his church 1009 W. Chestnut St. Interment: KY Veterans Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
