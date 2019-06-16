Services
Hall-Taylor Funeral Home
1185 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-1655
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Jerry Lee "Tony" Clements Obituary
Jerry Lee "Tony" Clements

Louisville - Jerry Lee "Tony" Clements, 76, of Louisville, formerly of Shelbyville, died on Friday, the 14th day of June, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville. Born in Shelbyville, he was the son of the late Brook and Mary Harlow Clements. A mail carrier for over thirty-five years, he retired from the U. S. Postal Service in Shelbyville. He then began his second career as a parts department employee at Bob Hook Chevrolet, where he worked for over twenty-one years. He was a Baptist by faith. Bowling, golf, cars, and car shows were his interests and hobbies, and his memberships included the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

He is survived by his wife over thirty years, Betty Clements of Louisville; his sister, Linda Rogers and her husband, Jimmy, of Taylorsville; his nephews, Mike Rogers and his friend, Kathy, of Taylorsville, and Dereck Rogers and his wife, Beth, of Glasgow; his stepson, John Stivers and his wife, Stacie, of Louisville; his stepdaughter, Kim Stivers of Louisville; his step-grandchildren, Jon Stivers and his wife, Cody, Jessica Stivers, and Hallie Stivers, all of Louisville; his grand-niece, Taylor Rogers; and his grand-nephews, Collin Rogers and Cody Rogers.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 P.M., Tuesday the 18th day of June, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Interment will be in the Bagdad Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until 2:45 P.M., Tuesday, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home and expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sunrise Children's Home, Post Office Box 1429, Mount Washington, Kentucky 40047. Arrangements are entrusted to the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville and online condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019
