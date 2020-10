Or Copy this URL to Share

Louisville - passed on Friday 10/23/2020 at Audubon Hospital. Visitation Mon. 11/2/2020 at 10am with a PRIVATE FUNERAL at 12pm all at Greater New Beginnings Christian Church 2100 W. Oak Street. Services entrusted to George R Mason Funeral Home.









