Jerry Lee McDowell
Louisville - Jerry Lee McDowell, 76, of Louisville passed away Thursday September 10, 2020. He was retired from Philip Morris and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda McDowell. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Darrell McDowell and a daughter, Sherry Bretz; and two grandchildren, Owen and Henry McDowell. Funeral services for Mr. McDowell will be held on Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 at 10 am in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with interment to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Friday. Memorial gifts to Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
.