Jerry Lee McDowell
Jerry Lee McDowell

Louisville - Jerry Lee McDowell, 76, of Louisville passed away Thursday September 10, 2020. He was retired from Philip Morris and was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda McDowell. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Darrell McDowell and a daughter, Sherry Bretz; and two grandchildren, Owen and Henry McDowell. Funeral services for Mr. McDowell will be held on Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 at 10 am in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with interment to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm on Friday. Memorial gifts to Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
5023685811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

