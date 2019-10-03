Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Jerry Leo Vititoe

Jerry Leo Vititoe Obituary
Jerry Leo Vititoe

Louisville - Jerry Leo Vititoe, born Feb. 17, 1949 to Mildred and Garland Vititoe, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2019.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ennis and Wendell. Survived by his sister, Mary Lou Knopp; brother, David Vititoe; cousins, Nancy and Dick Tracy; loving friends, Jeanie Grosz, Margie Brand and Bob Bartsch; and nieces and nephews.

Jerry was a graduate of Bellarmine University and University of Louisville School of Music. He taught elementary and middle school music for 40 years and served several parishes in Louisville as director of music ministries.

Funeral mass to be held 10 am Tuesday, October 8th at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3509 Taylor Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019
