Jerry Lewis Brinson
1953 - 2020
Jerry Lewis Brinson, 67, of Louisville, Kentucky passed way peacefully on May 8th, 2020. Jerry was born on May 16th, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late George and Geneva Brinson. Jerry was of the Baptist faith. He was very active in his community. Jerry was the president of the first division police auxiliary. He was also the former president of the Portland little league. Jerry also loved to go fishing. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; George and Geneva, and his four brothers; George, Bobbie, Charlie, and Jimmy. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 39 years; Delois Mayberry Brinson, his children; Jerry (Ana) Brinson Jr., Joshua (Leighann) Brinson, Matthew (Carolyn) Brinson, and Carla Brinson. Jerry also leaves behind three sisters; Mamie Sparks, Roberta (Phil) Clifton, Joanne (Gary) Brinson, eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Jerry will be greatly missed.

Services will be held, Thursday, May 14th, 2020, 10:30am at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany with burial to follow in Resthaven Cemetery.

Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Brinson Family.

Published in Courier-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spring Valley Funeral Home - Louisville
719 East Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40202
502-742-8016
May 11, 2020
Layla Brinson
Grandchild
