Jerry Lewis Brinson, 67, of Louisville, Kentucky passed way peacefully on May 8th, 2020. Jerry was born on May 16th, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late George and Geneva Brinson. Jerry was of the Baptist faith. He was very active in his community. Jerry was the president of the first division police auxiliary. He was also the former president of the Portland little league. Jerry also loved to go fishing. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; George and Geneva, and his four brothers; George, Bobbie, Charlie, and Jimmy. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 39 years; Delois Mayberry Brinson, his children; Jerry (Ana) Brinson Jr., Joshua (Leighann) Brinson, Matthew (Carolyn) Brinson, and Carla Brinson. Jerry also leaves behind three sisters; Mamie Sparks, Roberta (Phil) Clifton, Joanne (Gary) Brinson, eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Jerry will be greatly missed.



Services will be held, Thursday, May 14th, 2020, 10:30am at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany with burial to follow in Resthaven Cemetery.



