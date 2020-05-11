Jerry Lewis Brinson
1953 - 2020
Jerry Lewis Brinson, 67, of Louisville, Kentucky passed way peacefully on May 8th, 2020. Jerry was born on May 16th, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late George and Geneva Brinson. Jerry was of the Baptist faith. He was very active in his community. Jerry was the president of the first division police auxiliary. He was also the former president of the Portland little league. Jerry also loved to go fishing. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; George and Geneva, and his four brothers; George, Bobbie, Charlie, and Jimmy. Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 39 years; Delois Mayberry Brinson, his children; Jerry (Ana) Brinson Jr., Joshua (Leighann) Brinson, Matthew (Carolyn) Brinson, and Carla Brinson. Jerry also leaves behind three sisters; Mamie Sparks, Roberta (Phil) Clifton, Joanne (Gary) Brinson, eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Jerry will be greatly missed.

Services will be held, Thursday, May 14th, 2020, 10:30am at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany with burial to follow in Resthaven Cemetery.

Spring Valley Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Brinson Family.

Published in Courier-Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spring Valley Funeral Home - Louisville
719 East Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40202
502-742-8016
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 12, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jerry, we know how much he did for the Portland neighborhood and will be greatly missed.
Ron Parsons
Friend
May 12, 2020
Jerry was a Great friend, he was more then a friend, he was my brother. We done a lot together and was always there for each other. Jerry I know you are at peace now, but still wish you were here with us. I can hear you now fussing at me and others and telling everyone what they are going to do, like it or not. Love you brother.
Paul Hupp
Family
May 12, 2020
I am saddened by the loss of Jerry.. from childhood friends to reconnecting a few years ago. I will never forget those long phone calls, that we couldn't recall what they were about a day later.. Your sense of humor had me laughing or confused..I seen you in a different light these last 2 years. The truly caring side. For your family, especially your grandchildren. The Portland neighborhood, First Auxiliary Police and the Portland Little league. The Christmas program you ran and the near 1000 children that were given a Christmas they may have never had.. I will cherish our conversations and keep you in my heart. Delois and I will stay in touch so don't be shocked if you feel your ears burning... Going to miss you dear friend.. Sleep easy... don't forget you are to give my Mom and Dad a hug from me.... Love Debbie
Debbie
Friend
May 12, 2020
Jerry was a good man im going to miss him very much. I love u uncle Jerry
Sabrina brinson
Family
May 11, 2020
Jerry Brinson was kind loving man who has done a lot for the Portland neighborhood he is going to be greatly missed Rest in Heaven my friend.
Shirley Embry
Friend
May 11, 2020
Layla Brinson
Grandchild
