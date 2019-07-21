|
|
Jerry Lotz
Louisville - passed away on July 15, 2019, he created memories and stories for 80 years and 8 days while on this earth. Jerry, who was known by many names, was born on July 7, 1939 in Louisville, to the late Jake and Nettie Lotz. Jerry was an avid collector of "anything different, unusual or ornery" for 75 years, he also worked for Nupac for 25 years. We all remember him for different reasons, but what we can all agree on is that he never met a stranger and he was a good friend to many people.
Along with his parents, he is preceaded in death by his sisters, Patsy and Becky. Here to carry on his memorable legacy is his daughter, Sherry Lee Lotz, son, Jerry David Lotz; brothers, Johnny and Abbe Lotz; grandchildren, Shane, Ryan and Jesse and four great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will take place from 12-5pm on Tuesday, July 23rd at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Friends are welcomed to gather with family from 10:30-12pm on Wednesday, July 24th to continue to share memories with each other at Resthaven , then celebrate who Jerry was at 12pm.
Remember, we are here to celebrate Jerry, please honor that by coming as you are, no need for frills!
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019