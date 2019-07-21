Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Lotz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lotz


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Lotz Obituary
Jerry Lotz

Louisville - passed away on July 15, 2019, he created memories and stories for 80 years and 8 days while on this earth. Jerry, who was known by many names, was born on July 7, 1939 in Louisville, to the late Jake and Nettie Lotz. Jerry was an avid collector of "anything different, unusual or ornery" for 75 years, he also worked for Nupac for 25 years. We all remember him for different reasons, but what we can all agree on is that he never met a stranger and he was a good friend to many people.

Along with his parents, he is preceaded in death by his sisters, Patsy and Becky. Here to carry on his memorable legacy is his daughter, Sherry Lee Lotz, son, Jerry David Lotz; brothers, Johnny and Abbe Lotz; grandchildren, Shane, Ryan and Jesse and four great grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will take place from 12-5pm on Tuesday, July 23rd at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Friends are welcomed to gather with family from 10:30-12pm on Wednesday, July 24th to continue to share memories with each other at Resthaven , then celebrate who Jerry was at 12pm.

Remember, we are here to celebrate Jerry, please honor that by coming as you are, no need for frills!
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now