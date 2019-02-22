Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
212 Mt. Mercy Road
Jerry "Joe" Myers Obituary
Jerry "Joe" Myers

Louisville - Jerry "Joe" Myers

10/7/1945-2/20/2019

Joe passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in his home. Born in Louisville to his late parents, Orville and Theresa Myers, he served in combat in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an entrepreneur, having owned and operated several businesses including being an electrical contractor.

He was an active member of the Jaycees, Knights of Columbus, Willis Stewart Masonic Lodge No. 224, F&AM, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Valley of Louisville, Kosair Shrine where he was a member of the Directors Staff, Past President of the Sand Bugs unit and served as Potentate in 2006; he also served as presiding officer of the Order of Quetzalcoatl. Joe was a franchise owner of Papa John's.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Beverly D. Myers, and sister, Betty French. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Myers, siblings, Barbara Sohan (Dick), Carolyn Stoltz (John), Lynda Daponte (Steve), Jerry French, Bill Myers (Kathy), Pat Myers (Susan), daughter, Michelle James (David), Darren Myers, stepson Scott Conti (Amanda), grandchildren, Jordan Mceuen (Sean), Kasey Myers, and Noah Myers.

The visitation will be on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 1:00-8:00pm at Arch L Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Roadand the funeral mass will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 at St. Aloysius Church, 212 Mt. Mercy Road. Burial with military honors to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Jude.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
