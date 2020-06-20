Jerry Otwell PowersLouisville - Jerry Otwell Powers, 85, passed away on June 19, 2020. Jerry was born on May 4, 1935 in Ensor, Ky. to the late Josh and Myrtle Harris Powers. He was a retired manager at Chevron Oil Company. Jerry was a faithful member of Woodland Church for over 50 years and was active in Junior Achievement. Jerry is survived by his wife, Doris Bates Powers: children, Cindy Moser (Robert), Kimberly Neubauer (John), Keith Powers (Anda); grandchildren, Mandy Hall (Derek), Kasie Secrest (Larry), John Neubauer, III (Bethany); nine great-grandchildren; and four sisters.Visitation for Jerry will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Woodland Church, 809 N. Pope Lick Road. A private celebration (Invitation only) of Jerry's life will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Entombment will take place in Resthaven Memorial Park.Due to Covid-19, face masks are required to be worn for the visitation.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Woodland Church Building and Grounds Fund in Jerry's honor.