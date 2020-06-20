Jerry Otwell Powers
Louisville - Jerry Otwell Powers, 85, passed away on June 19, 2020. Jerry was born on May 4, 1935 in Ensor, Ky. to the late Josh and Myrtle Harris Powers. He was a retired manager at Chevron Oil Company. Jerry was a faithful member of Woodland Church for over 50 years and was active in Junior Achievement. Jerry is survived by his wife, Doris Bates Powers: children, Cindy Moser (Robert), Kimberly Neubauer (John), Keith Powers (Anda); grandchildren, Mandy Hall (Derek), Kasie Secrest (Larry), John Neubauer, III (Bethany); nine great-grandchildren; and four sisters.
Visitation for Jerry will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Woodland Church, 809 N. Pope Lick Road. A private celebration (Invitation only) of Jerry's life will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Entombment will take place in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Due to Covid-19, face masks are required to be worn for the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Woodland Church Building and Grounds Fund in Jerry's honor.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.