Jerry Stoddard
Louisville - Jerry Stoddard, 70, of Louisville, Kentucky, left us too soon on April 6, 2020, after succumbing to complications from COVID-19. He is survived and deeply missed by his devoted wife Mary Jean; his son Christian (Whisper); his daughter Katie (Jeremy); his grandchildren Gwendolyn, Ben, and Bernie; his mother Hilda; and his brother Charles (Susan) and sister Dolores (Jim). He is mourned also by his niece Amanda (Judd) and nephew Harry J; his friends and former colleagues; and his loyal dog pack, Florence, Frasier, and Sabrina.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gerald Stoddard; his aunt Gisela Schlatter; and niece Abbey Stoddard.
Donations in Jerry's memory can be made to The Animal Care Society where he volunteered: 12207 Westport Rd, Worthington Hills, KY, 40245 or www.animalcaresociety.org/animalcare-society-donation .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020