Jerry T. Taylor, Jr.Louisville - Jerry T. Taylor Jr, 50, passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 21, 2020.He was born in Louisville, KY on April 5, 1970, to Sharron Taylor Leahy and to the late Jerry T. Taylor Sr. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry T. Taylor Sr.; his grandparents, Willie & Bertha Taylor, and Curtis & Elizabeth Jackson; his aunts, Glen Sanders & Donna Mayes. He is survived by his loving mother, Sharron Leahy; sister, Leigh Taylor Carli (Jim); niece, Alyssa Carli; nephew, Dominic Carli; aunts, Elizabeth Viers, Janice Groomes, and Kit Burroughs; uncles, Steven Taylor (Sandi) and Curtis Jackson (Rayner); and many cousins.Jerry graduated from Trinity High School, class of 1988, and attended Jefferson Community and Technical College. He loved his career as a Graphic Designer & Marketing Manager for Pop's Pepper Patch. Jerry was a lifelong Clemson Tigers, University of Kentucky, and Steelers fan. He enjoyed fishing, football, and growing a variety of peppers in his garden. Jerry had a passion for photography, hot sauces & peppers, vintage cars and was a huge animal lover. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him. Jerry will live in our hearts forever.Visitation will be Monday, October 26, 3pm-7pm at Owen Funeral Home 9318 Taylorsville Rd, service to follow at 7pm.Expressions of Sympathy may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. BOX 1000 DEPT 142, Memphis, TN. 38101-9908.