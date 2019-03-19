Services
Louisville - Mr. Jerry Thomas Vincent, 76, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Mr. Vincent was born on August 29, 1942 in Louisville, KY. He was a Teamster member since 1963. He began as a union steward with H and R Distributors in the late 1960s as a member of the Brewery and Soft Drink Workers Union that later merged with Teamsters in the early 1970s. H and R Distributors was acquired by Anheuser Busch in the late 1970s. Jerry was elected to the helm of Teamsters Local 783 as Secretary Treasurer in 1982. Jerry went on to become the highest ranking Teamster in Kentucky by being elected president of both Teamsters Joint Council 94 and the Kentucky and West Virginia Conference of Teamsters and continued in those position until his retirement in 2006. Among those who preceded him in death are his parents, Rev. Cleve Elton Vincent and Dorothy Lillian Satterly Vincent and brothers, Ronald and David Vincent. He leaves to cherish his memory, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 59 years, Judy Gollar Vincent; children, Jerry Vincent, Jr., Suzette "Suzie" Vincent and Robert Vincent; Halley, a great-granddaughter who lived with them for 13 years; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Riggs, Joyce Harrison (Tommy) and Connie Jones (Dave) and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
